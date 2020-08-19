Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6,309.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 20.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 234.8% during the second quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $51,727,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.