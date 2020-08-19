Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Plains GP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 627,199 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

NYSE PAGP opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

