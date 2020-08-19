25,600 Shares in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,626,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,482,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,951,700 in the last ninety days. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

InZinc Mining Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.04
InZinc Mining Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.04
Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric
Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report