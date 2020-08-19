25,600 Shares in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,626,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,482,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,951,700 in the last ninety days. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

