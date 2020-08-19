Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 23,724 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 5,608.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Spectrum Brands worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of SPB opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

InZinc Mining Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.04
Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc.
Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric
