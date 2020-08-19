Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AerCap by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AerCap by 8.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in AerCap by 4.6% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NYSE AER opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.