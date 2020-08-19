Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,074 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMTD shares. Compass Point cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

