1,129 Shares in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dmc Global by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 36,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dmc Global by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dmc Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Dmc Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $493.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.09. Dmc Global Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $54.11.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $43,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

