1,200 Shares in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. World Fuel Services Corp has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

