27,000 Shares in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CL King raised Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $312,373.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,162,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,186 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

