204 Shares in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $234.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $239.49.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.14.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $142,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,262.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $390,573.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,006 shares of company stock worth $1,366,751 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

