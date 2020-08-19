Gobimin (CVE:GMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.35

Gobimin Inc. (CVE:GMN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Gobimin (CVE:GMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.27 million for the quarter.

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Mining Business and Investment Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as provision of business and consultancy services.

