T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 267,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.41. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $16,471,375. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

