IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMRE. TheStreet lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of CMRE opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $646.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.41 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.