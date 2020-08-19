IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 101.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYY. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $168.10 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.11.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

