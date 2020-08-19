Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $165.11

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.11 and last traded at $165.11, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

