Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 483 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 483.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 831.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

