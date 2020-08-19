Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys Shares of 300 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $146.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average is $125.58.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

