Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.30

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.30 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.20.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $262.49 million and a PE ratio of -2,500.00.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

