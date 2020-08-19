IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,470 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $666,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 92,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 28,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

