IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $146,000 Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 580.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 33.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 45.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $23.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

