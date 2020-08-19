Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 351.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

NYSE HLT opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.