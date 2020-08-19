Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.71.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.49. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $139.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other news, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.