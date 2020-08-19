Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.00

Shares of Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$65.00 and last traded at C$64.85, with a volume of 8112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGY shares. Laurentian boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.24 million and a P/E ratio of 24.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.80, for a total transaction of C$64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,998 shares in the company, valued at C$2,138,270.40. Also, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,506. Insiders have sold 36,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,850 over the last 90 days.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

