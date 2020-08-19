Analysts Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is $0.52. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEC shares. ValuEngine lowered Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

