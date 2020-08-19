IFP Advisors Inc Buys 76 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total value of $572,693.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total value of $894,059.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,296,119.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,666 shares of company stock worth $4,828,381. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,059.20.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,236.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $925.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,239.38. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

