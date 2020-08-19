Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

