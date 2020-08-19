Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $290.71

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $290.71 and last traded at $286.96, with a volume of 2080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.03.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.03.
In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9,168.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 112,040 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.