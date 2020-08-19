Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $290.71

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $290.71 and last traded at $286.96, with a volume of 2080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9,168.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 112,040 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

