IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Realogy were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Realogy by 12.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Realogy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Realogy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Realogy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 17.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.83. Realogy Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLGY. ValuEngine cut Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.