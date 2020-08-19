Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Up 68,900.0% in July

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 68,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adomani stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Adomani has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

