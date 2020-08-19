IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHO. Investors Research Corp raised its position in M/I Homes by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.68. M/I Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.15.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

