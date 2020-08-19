IFP Advisors Inc Sells 483 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKD opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $196.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.56.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

