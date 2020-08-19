Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sun acquired 14,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $423,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

