U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,177 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,189 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $310.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.75. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.58 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

