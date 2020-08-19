Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 890.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $199.91. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

UI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

