Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

