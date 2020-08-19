Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,628,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.78% of Echo Global Logistics worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $710.74 million, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECHO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

