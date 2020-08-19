Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,219 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.23% of i3 Verticals worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 188,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.70 million, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

