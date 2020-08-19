Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,883 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 72.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

