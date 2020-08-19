Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.97.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $358.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.56. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $360.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

