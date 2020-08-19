Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,173 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

NYSE LYB opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.