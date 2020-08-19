Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,265 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $131,061. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

