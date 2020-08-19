Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,595,962 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,062,847 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.54% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,512 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 813,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 51.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAK. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

NAK stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

