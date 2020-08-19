Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.86 Million Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Beigene by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Beigene by 602.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE opened at $231.96 on Wednesday. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $256.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.54 and its 200 day moving average is $171.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 10,281 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total transaction of $1,875,562.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,838,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,438,899.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total value of $77,390.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,559.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,491 shares of company stock worth $50,692,454. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

