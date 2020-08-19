Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Magna International worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 369,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 72.2% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 983,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 412,032 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 95.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.21, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

MGA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.