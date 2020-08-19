Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of BIO-TECHNE worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $262.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total value of $2,952,287.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,287.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.42, for a total transaction of $1,332,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,758.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,121 shares of company stock worth $10,980,262. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.44.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.