Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.39 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,014 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,992,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,741.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,894 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.23.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average is $103.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

