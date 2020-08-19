Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Global Payments stock opened at $170.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

