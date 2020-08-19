Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Insider Richard H. Fearon Sells 50,000 Shares

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ETN opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,252,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,909,000 after acquiring an additional 246,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.