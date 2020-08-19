Short Interest in Emergent Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Rises By 11.8%

Emergent Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:EMGC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EMGC stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -1.52. Emergent Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 22.38 and a current ratio of 22.38.

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.