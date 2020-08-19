Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 163,539 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 203.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.65. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

